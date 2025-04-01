Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SBGS Spox: Situation On Border With Belarus Does Not Pose Threat To Ukraine

2025-04-01 08:13:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is currently no threat to Ukraine from Belarus.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.

“The Belarusian direction remains threatening, but on the other side of the border, we do not record any formations or accumulations of any strike group that could pose a threat to Ukraine,” the spokesman said.

Read also: Russia trying to expand combat zone in Kharkiv region - border guards

He emphasized that intelligence is constantly monitoring the situation, and measures to increase the engineering equipment of the border are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, there are currently about 2,000 Russian military personnel on the territory of Belarus , who are engaged in logistics and supply issues. On Monday, March 24, Belarus began checking the combat readiness of the country's armed forces for the second time since the beginning of the year.

