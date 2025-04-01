Mobius Institute Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Global Headquarters And Training Center In Fort Myers, Florida

Mobius Institute's Global Training Center Grand Opening in Fort Myers, Florida

Mobius Institute is excited to bring in-house training opportunities to professionals from around the world, further solidifying its commitment to education.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobius Institute , a world leader in reliability and condition monitoring training and certification, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida. With this expansion, Mobius Institute is excited to bring in-house training opportunities to professionals from around the world, further solidifying its commitment to education and excellence in the field.

Having trained over 70,000 students worldwide, Mobius Institute is recognized for its engaging and effective approach to teaching vibration analysis, ultrasound, infrared thermography, and other key reliability practices. The new Fort Myers headquarters represents a significant milestone in the company's journey, providing a world-class facility to enhance both in-person and online training programs.

“We are thrilled to open this state-of-the-art facility in Fort Myers,” said Marcus Pillion, CEO of Reliability Won.“This new headquarters represents a bold step forward in our mission to elevate the standards of reliability and condition monitoring training worldwide. By investing in this facility, we are not only strengthening our own capabilities but also demonstrating our commitment to the industry and the talented individuals who drive it forward.”

The new headquarters is designed to be more than just an office space – it is a hub for innovation, collaboration, and hands-on learning. Spanning 15,000 square feet, the facility includes six cutting-edge training rooms equipped with the latest technology to ensure an immersive learning experience. In addition to providing top-tier training, the space is also available for local businesses and industry professionals to rent for corporate meetings, events, and specialized training sessions, reinforcing Mobius Institute's commitment to supporting the local community and fostering industry collaboration.

Jason Bendon, CCO of Reliability Won, also expressed his enthusiasm for the new headquarters:“This new facility marks a major step forward in our ability to deliver high-quality training and support to our global community. Beyond advancing our industry, we are also committed to contributing to the local Fort Myers community by offering a space for collaboration, learning, and professional growth.”

The grand opening of the Fort Myers headquarters is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Mobius Institute, as the organization continues to set the global standard for reliability training and certification.

For more information about Mobius Institute and its training programs, visit .

About Mobius Institute

Mobius InstituteTM is a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring, and precision maintenance education to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers, and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement and condition monitoring programs. We deliver training via public, in-plant, and online education programs. Our key advantage is our unique training style that uses innovative 3D animations and software simulations, making complex topics easier to understand. More than 70,000 industrial professionals from 180 countries have been classroom-trained since 2005, and thousands more through Distance Learning programs. Mobius Institute Board of Certification is an ISO/IEC 17024 and ISO 18436-1 accredited certification body that provides globally recognized certification to reliability professionals, vibration analysts, ultrasound analysts, and thermal imaging specialists. Additionally, Mobius Institute is the parent company of MOBIUS CONNECT ; the online community and knowledge-sharing network designed to provide free continuing education opportunities to engineers across the globe. MOBIUS CONNECT includes CBM CONNECT and RELIABILITY CONNECT (English and Spanish), COMMUNITY CONNECT, and the MOBIUS CONNECT LIVE learning conferences. Mobius Institute has offices in the United States and Australia, plus 120+ training centers in 60 countries.

About Reliability Won

Reliability Won has been developed to create a large, innovative asset-reliability and industrial services platform of companies under one portfolio focused on industrial training, certification, and specialized products & services. Reliability Won is a portfolio company of Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

