Transunion Completes Acquisition Of Credit Prequalification And Distribution Platform Monevo

CHICAGO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Monevo from Quint Group Limited. The news follows January's announcement that TransUnion had signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.K.-based Monevo, a credit prequalification and distribution platform that empowers lenders and banks to deliver highly personalized credit offers to consumers via comparison websites and other third parties. TransUnion had previously held 30% of the equity of Monevo after acquiring a minority stake in 2021 .

“We are delighted to welcome Monevo into the TransUnion family,” said Steve Chaouki, President, U.S. Markets, TransUnion.“We anticipate that Monevo's platform will enhance our portfolio and our proposition to lenders. Prequalification, or eligibility, is critical to the consumer lending process, which supports our mission to make trust possible in global commerce and helps us to deliver on our wider goal of using Information for Good®.”

Monevo's platform enables comparison websites and other online brands known as publishers to embed highly personalized credit offers, predominantly in the U.K. and U.S. markets. Working with over 150 banks and credit providers globally, Monevo's centralized technology and decisioning infrastructure integrates lenders and publishers, allowing them to deliver better outcomes to consumers who are searching online for credit offers. Those consumers are able to see their likelihood of being approved for credit products before applying with lenders, instilling confidence and removing unnecessary searches that have the potential to impact their credit scores adversely.

“Monevo's proposition enables credit distribution for some of the world's largest banks and lenders, supporting our aim to improve access to credit for consumers,” said Madhu Kejriwal, Regional President, TransUnion U.K. & Europe.“We expect that the acquisition will further enable publishers and lenders to benefit from improved economics, while consumers experience a more compelling and personalized online credit shopping experience – receiving tailored offers that won't impact their credit scores.”

“Today Monevo powers credit distribution for some of the world's largest banks and lenders, achieved through a world-class technology platform and powerful, mutually beneficial relationships in both the U.S. and U.K. markets,” said Greg Cox, Founder & CEO of Quint Group and Monevo.“This acquisition is the natural next step for Monevo. With TransUnion, we expect that the business will be able to leverage new resources and access new markets, allowing it to continue to realise its potential and improve access to credit on a global scale.”

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction was funded via existing cash-on-hand and is not expected to have a material impact on leverage, liquidity or TransUnion's 2025 operating results.

