Tension In Ranchi Over Tribal Clash On Sarhul Puja, CM Hemant Soren Shown Black Flags

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 1 (IANS) Tension gripped Ranchi's Sirmatoli on Tuesday afternoon during Sarhul, the biggest festival of the tribal community, due to a clash between two tribal groups.

The confrontation occurred when a group of protesters showed black flags and wore black bands on their foreheads to express opposition to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, as they arrived to worship at the main Sarna Sthal (place of worship).

The protests stemmed from a long-standing agitation by tribal organisations demanding the removal of the ramp of a flyover being constructed near Sirmatoli Sarna Sthal.

When demonstrators displayed black flags, another tribal faction opposed their protest, leading to heated arguments and a brief physical altercation.

Police and administrative officials, including Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha, and SDO Utkarsh Kumar, were present at the scene and managed to control the situation.

Amid the unrest, the CM and his wife performed the puja under tight security and later attended a Sarhul celebration at the tribal hostel.

The protest against the CM was led by former Minister Geetashree Oraon, with her supporters donning black headbands.

However, the demonstration was strongly opposed by Ajay Tirkey, leader of the Central Sarna Committee of Ranchi, who accused certain elements within the tribal community of deliberately creating controversy during the festival, alleging that the BJP was behind the unrest.

He also pointed out that CM Soren had already intervened to relocate the flyover ramp farther from the Sarna Sthal, yet the issue was being politicised.

Sirmatoli houses the largest Sarna Sthal in Ranchi, a site of immense religious significance where massive processions from across the region converge every year on Sarhul.

Protesting tribal organisations argue that the under-construction flyover ramp near the Sarna Sthal will disrupt religious events, including Sarhul, as it has reduced the space leading to the sacred site. They claim this encroachment is an attack on their faith and traditions.

In response to the protests, the district administration decided five days ago to shorten the ramp and has since demolished a significant portion of it. However, tensions remain high.

On March 30, a group led by Oraon broke through police barricades while demanding the ramp's complete removal. In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at Chutia police station against 21 people, including Oraon.