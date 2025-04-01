Taylor Farms And Foodiverse Announce The Acquisition Of Bonduelle Group's Salad Operations In Germany

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Foodiverse's production plant Thurländer Salate specializes in private label and is a leader in the production of ready-to-eat salads. Starting April 1, the three German production sites, Straelen, Reutlingen, and Thurland, will operate under the corporate brand name Greenfresh. With this latest acquisition, the Foodiverse group will have a global workforce of 2,650 employees, nine production plants, and 2,700 hectares of managed farmland.

"By making this strategic acquisition, our goal is to enhance the fresh packaged salad sector and ensure our customers receive innovative and healthy products," said Bruce Taylor, chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "We look forward to serving customers in Germany and across Europe."

"The integration of these two plants into our group reinforces our commitment to growth in the healthy food sector," said Joaquín Ballester, President of Foodiverse. "The combination of experience, top talent and our great capacity for innovation will allow us to continue to lead the fresh food sector and offer the best service to our customers throughout Europe."

Taylor Farms and Foodiverse are confident that this integration will strengthen its ability to provide nutritious, high-quality products that promote a healthy lifestyle to consumers. Following the acquisition, workforce stability will be ensured, and a gradual integration process will be implemented with the support of an international Foodiverse team to facilitate a smooth transition.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, food safety, assured supply and sustainability. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World," Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

ABOUT FOODIVERSE

Foodiverse is a multinational group expert in the production of fresh and healthy foods. With production sites in Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, a distributor and marketer company in Spain and farmlands in different provinces in Spain and Italy, the group is vertically integrated, controlling the entire production chain from the seed to the consumer's table, and thus ensuring full traceability, as well as the highest quality and food safety.

Its wide range of products is distributed throughout Europe under private label, as well as through its own brands Freshkia and Sun&Vegs. It includes straight-from-the-field vegetables and fresh-cut convenience products, from fresh ready-to-eat salads and fruits, to ready-to-cook or ready-to-heat vegetables and dishes, as well as vegetable snacks and beverages. Foodiverse offers thus fresh alternatives to eat well, feel good and live better through an innovative, sustainable, balanced, trendy and cross-cutting product range, designed and prepared to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

