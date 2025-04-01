Port-Royal Apartments Turns 60 An Icon Of Quiet Residential Luxury

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One of the first cooperative buildings in Montreal, Port-Royal Apartments was part of the Modernist movement of architecture, which brought sleeker, more streamlined buildings to the city. Cementing its place as one of the city's architectural landmarks, Port-Royal is currently undergoing renovations to upgrade the exterior facade and replace the original windows with energy-efficient versions. The first major update in 60 years highlights the durability of the building's state-of-the-art materials, particularly the precast concrete cladding panels. Repairing these panels not only preserves the architectural authenticity and value of the structure but also results in a significantly smaller carbon footprint compared to replacing them.

Port-Royal offers over 200 suites, ranging from spacious studio apartments to two-floor penthouse residences. The beautifully appointed suites boast soaring 9-foot ceilings and stunning views of Mount Royal and the Montreal skyline.

Amenities

Port-Royal has long been synonymous with exceptional service, privacy, and comfort. The building's residents enjoy a range of world-class amenities, including:



24/7 Front Desk Service: A dedicated concierge team ensures round-the-clock assistance.

Fitness Centre: A gym that rivals any of the city's high-end membership gyms.

Garden Terrace: A tranquil outdoor space designed for both quiet reflection and refined social gatherings.

Garage & Lockers: A secure, bright garage with reserved parking and spacious storage lockers. Additional Services: A full-time maintenance team provides assistance for everything from minor plumbing issues to light bulb changes. A backup generator ensures uninterrupted power, while uniformed doormen offer warm, personalized service, from handling deliveries to welcoming residents home.

History

Though modern in design, Port-Royal is deeply rooted in Montreal's history. Built during the 1960s Modernist movement that transformed Sherbrooke Street, the building embodies an era when the Golden Square Mile was the epicenter of the city's social and cultural elite.

Constructed by Italian firm Società Generale Immobiliare, Port-Royal was designed by Hungarian-born architect Gabor Acs, with Montreal-based Ian Martin as the architect of record for Quebec.

The Area

Port-Royal Apartments is located in one of Montreal's most sought-after neighbourhoods, where luxury meets culture. Residents are steps away from high-end boutiques, renowned restaurants, and world-class museums and galleries. The area also offers access to some of the city's finest green spaces, including Mount Royal Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, of Central Park fame.

With its proximity to top universities and cultural institutions, Port-Royal offers an unparalleled living experience in the heart of the city.

SOURCE Port-Royal Apartments