Free National Lost And Found Pet Database, Petco Love Lost, Wins Three Prestigious Anthem Awards For Outstanding Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its launch in 2021, Petco Love Lost has revolutionized the way pets are reunited with their families by serving as a centralized database, bringing together lost and found pets from many sources with the power of machine learning. With just one photo upload of a missing dog or cat, Petco Love Lost uses advanced photo-matching technology to search pets reported directly to Petco Love Lost, pets in 3,100 animal shelters or rescues, and pets posted to partner platforms Nextdoor and Neighbors by Ring. To date, Petco Love Lost has facilitated nearly 100,000 reunions.

"We are beyond honored to receive these prestigious Anthem Awards for Petco Love Lost," said Susanne Kogut , President of Petco Love. "This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of our dedicated team and partners who are deeply committed to helping lost pets find their way home. Petco Love Lost represents a movement to transform how we support and advocate for lost pets."

"The winners of this year's 4th annual Anthem Awards are truly inspiring, and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact."

The Anthem Awards spotlight the most innovative and impactful campaigns that drive social good, showcasing organizations and individuals committed to making positive change across the globe. Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

