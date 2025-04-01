403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentine Peso Buckles Under Widening Currency Divide As Policy Doubts Mount
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine peso faced intensified pressure Tuesday morning as the gap between official and parallel exchange rates widened to 20%, according to data from bluedollar.
The official rate slid to 1,100 pesos per dollar by 8:30 AM local time, while the unregulated blue dollar surged to 1,320 pesos, marking the largest spread since June 2024.
This divergence deepened overnight despite central bank interventions totaling $310 million Monday to prop up the currency. Monday's trading saw the pes extend a three-week slide, closing at 1,095 against the dollar after hitting 1,071.54 just four days prior.
Futures markets signaled deepening pessimism, with April contracts settling at 1,155 pesos on record volume of 480,000 trades. The currency's technical indicators flashed warnings, with its relative strength index hovering near 78-deep in oversold territory.
Analysts at Banco Ciudad called the spread expansion a“real-time referendum” on policy credibility, noting it has doubled since mid-March. Investors continued fleeing Argentine assets, yanking $9.3 million from the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF on Monday.
The fund has now bled cash for nine straight sessions as foreign traders question the sustainability of Argentina's crawling peg strategy.“Markets are pricing in policy fatigue,” said Adcap Asset Management's co-head Roberto Geretto, referencing rumors of potential exchange rate adjustments.
Argentina's Economic Crossroads
Economic paradoxes abound. While annual inflation has plummeted from 25% to under 3% since late 2023, currency markets tell a darker story. The Milei administration's fiscal discipline produced six consecutive monthly budget surpluses-a rare feat for Argentina-yet reserves remain perilously low at $21.4 billion.
Mining investments under the new RIGI program promise $1.6 billion this year, but agricultural recovery remains uneven after 2023's drought-driven contraction. Overnight volatility spiked as Asian traders reacted to unconfirmed reports of emergency central bank meetings.
European desks later stabilized prices temporarily, but momentum favors further peso weakness. The currency now trades 9.2% above its 200-day moving average, suggesting structural rather than speculative pressures.
Speculation swirled ahead of a scheduled government economic briefing, with unnamed sources claiming“all options” remain viable for currency policy. Most analysts expect gradual capital control relaxations post-election rather than abrupt changes.
BBVA projects the official rate could reach 1,400 pesos by year-end if current trends hold. Market makers warn the widening spread risks triggering a self-fulfilling crisis.
Each percentage point beyond 20% strains importers and savers further, testing public patience with austerity measures. With $2.3 billion in debt payments due April 15, Argentina's currency stability faces its sternest test since Milei's reforms began.
The peso's fragility now threatens to overshadow hard-won gains on inflation and growth, leaving policymakers walking a monetary tightrope without safety nets.
The official rate slid to 1,100 pesos per dollar by 8:30 AM local time, while the unregulated blue dollar surged to 1,320 pesos, marking the largest spread since June 2024.
This divergence deepened overnight despite central bank interventions totaling $310 million Monday to prop up the currency. Monday's trading saw the pes extend a three-week slide, closing at 1,095 against the dollar after hitting 1,071.54 just four days prior.
Futures markets signaled deepening pessimism, with April contracts settling at 1,155 pesos on record volume of 480,000 trades. The currency's technical indicators flashed warnings, with its relative strength index hovering near 78-deep in oversold territory.
Analysts at Banco Ciudad called the spread expansion a“real-time referendum” on policy credibility, noting it has doubled since mid-March. Investors continued fleeing Argentine assets, yanking $9.3 million from the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF on Monday.
The fund has now bled cash for nine straight sessions as foreign traders question the sustainability of Argentina's crawling peg strategy.“Markets are pricing in policy fatigue,” said Adcap Asset Management's co-head Roberto Geretto, referencing rumors of potential exchange rate adjustments.
Argentina's Economic Crossroads
Economic paradoxes abound. While annual inflation has plummeted from 25% to under 3% since late 2023, currency markets tell a darker story. The Milei administration's fiscal discipline produced six consecutive monthly budget surpluses-a rare feat for Argentina-yet reserves remain perilously low at $21.4 billion.
Mining investments under the new RIGI program promise $1.6 billion this year, but agricultural recovery remains uneven after 2023's drought-driven contraction. Overnight volatility spiked as Asian traders reacted to unconfirmed reports of emergency central bank meetings.
European desks later stabilized prices temporarily, but momentum favors further peso weakness. The currency now trades 9.2% above its 200-day moving average, suggesting structural rather than speculative pressures.
Speculation swirled ahead of a scheduled government economic briefing, with unnamed sources claiming“all options” remain viable for currency policy. Most analysts expect gradual capital control relaxations post-election rather than abrupt changes.
BBVA projects the official rate could reach 1,400 pesos by year-end if current trends hold. Market makers warn the widening spread risks triggering a self-fulfilling crisis.
Each percentage point beyond 20% strains importers and savers further, testing public patience with austerity measures. With $2.3 billion in debt payments due April 15, Argentina's currency stability faces its sternest test since Milei's reforms began.
The peso's fragility now threatens to overshadow hard-won gains on inflation and growth, leaving policymakers walking a monetary tightrope without safety nets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment