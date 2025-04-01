Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2030 - Closed-Loop Systems Becoming More Accessible, User-Friendly, And Effective
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Device Type (Insulin Infuser, Insulin Patches, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Jet Injectors)
5.2.2. By End User (Homecare, Diagnostic Center, Hospitals & Clinic)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company (2024)
5.3. Product Market Map
5.3.1. By Device Type
5.3.2. By End User
5.3.3. By Region
6. North America Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Outlook
7. Europe Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Outlook
9. South America Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
12.1. Recent Development
12.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3. Product Launches
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1. Competition in the Industry
13.2. Potential of New Entrants
13.3. Power of Suppliers
13.4. Power of Customers
13.5. Threat of Substitute Products
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. 3M Co.
14.2. Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.
14.3. Valeritas Inc.
14.4. Antares Pharma Inc.
14.5. Endo International PLC
14.6. InsuJet
14.7. Pharmajet Inc.
14.8. INJEX Pharma AG
14.9. Johnson & Johnson
14.10. MannKind Corp.
15. Strategic Recommendations
