In Photos: Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrations In Kashmir

2025-04-01 02:04:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Eid
    Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on Monday, with the largest congregation of devotees assembled at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of the Dal lake.

    Large congregation of Eid prayers were reported from all districts of the valley.

    Dressed in their best, Muslims of all ages and genders assembled in eidgahs, mosque and shrines to offer prayers.

    The day is marked by Muslims visiting their relatives and friends to exchange gifts and greetings to mark the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan.

    Photos by Faisal Khan

