Michael Van London's Black Cashmere Explores The Dark Allure Of Energy Vampires

“Fourteen Tracks of Sonic Storytelling That Blur the Line Between Power and Self-Destruction”

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle-based artist Michael Van London returns with Black Cashmere: The Story of an Energy Vampire, a 14-track album set for release on March 28, 2025. Inspired by mythology, psychology, and personal introspection, the album explores the concept of an "energy vampire"-a being that thrives by drawing energy from others.A JOURNEY THROUGH SOUND AND SOULLeading up to the release, Michael has unveiled a series of singles, each offering a glimpse into the album's emotional depth and sonic atmosphere:“South Carolina Eyes” – The debut single introduces the album's ethereal and evocative journey.“You Drive In Circles” – Released during significant lunar events, enhancing its dreamlike quality.“AAOOMB (Alone Again/Out of My Body)” – Dropped on Beltane, this track delves into themes of detachment and transformation.“Little Step” – A reflection on self-discovery and growth, released on July 4, 2024.“There's a Vortex in My House” – A hypnotic exploration of inner turmoil and haunting revelations.THE DARK SPIRAL OF VENGEANCEAt its core, Black Cashmere dissects the corrosive nature of vengeance-how the pursuit of retribution can lead to alienation, self-deception, and the erosion of personal integrity. The album's intricate storytelling and immersive soundscapes pull listeners into a world where power and self-destruction walk a fine line.THE ALBUM POSES A CHILLING QUESTION:Are you the dark master, or merely the architect of your own downfall?Experience Black Cashmere: The Story of an Energy Vampire on March 28, 2025. For more information, visit .Media ContactMichael Van LondonEmail: ...Website:

Michael Van London

Michael Van London

+1 206-635-0822

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.