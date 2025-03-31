403
EU Ready To Engage With New Syrian Government
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed on Monday the formation of the new transitional government in Syria, expressing its readiness to engage with the new government to help address the "immense" challenges ahead.
In a press release, the EU called for the fulfillment of the aspirations of all Syrians, as emphasized recently at the IX Brussels Syria Conference.
The EU reiterated its steadfast support for the Syrian people, while stressing the need to "ensure the new government's commitment to a peaceful and inclusive transition."
The European Union confirmed its "steadfast" support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition process that is peaceful and inclusive of all components of Syrian society in their diversity, where comprehensive transitional justice ensures accountability for all crimes and meaningfully contributes to national reconciliation.
In this context, the EU added that the process initiated at the National Dialogue Conference held on February 25 will play a crucial role in achieving national reconciliation.
The statement also called on "all external actors" to fully respect Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The EU condemned "any attempts to undermine Syria's stability and prospects for a peaceful and inclusive political transition."
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara announced on Sunday the formation of a new government appointing 23 ministers in a new broadened and diverse cabinet. (end)
