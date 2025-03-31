WSP To Welcome Eric Lamarre To Its Board Of Directors

As part of its new three-year Global Strategic Action Plan, WSP is dedicated to pioneering change and modernizing its industry with digital and advanced technologies. Mr. Lamarre is recognized as a global authority in this space and has a proven track record of building and scaling a multi-billion-dollar technology consulting practice. Throughout his career, he has also advised top Fortune 500 management teams on strategy and operational excellence.

“We look forward to welcoming Eric Lamarre to our Board of Directors and gaining from his perspectives as we continue to guide WSP's growth journey,” said Christopher Cole, WSP's Chairman of the Board.“At the onset of a new strategic cycle that includes a keen digital focus, his leadership and expertise in technology, strategic oversight, and risk management will bring significant value to complement our Board's depth of knowledge and experience."

Mr. Lamarre recently retired from McKinsey & Company after a distinguished three-decade career and remains a Special Advisor to the firm and its clients. He held several key leadership roles during his tenure, including as Managing Partner for McKinsey Digital in North America, as Managing Partner for McKinsey Canada and as the Global Co-Leader for their risk management practice. Eric Lamarre also held several governance and Board leadership positions at McKinsey, including as a member of their Shareholder Council (Global Board of Directors), a member of the Technology and Knowledge Committee of the Board and as Chair of the Acquisition Committee. He currently sits on the board of directors of Coveo Solutions Inc., a publicly listed software company that provides an AI-powered enterprise search and personalization platform.

Mr. Lamarre holds an engineering degree from McGill University, a Ph. D. in engineering from MIT and an MBA from Collège des ingénieurs (Paris).

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).