ZD Stucco Repair Completes Restoration Of 1913 Colonial Home In Cranford, NJ

Completed stucco home project in Cranford

Photo of the house in Cranford before stucco project

ZD Stucco Repair logo

ZD Stucco Repair has successfully completed a custom stucco project for a historic 1913 Colonial home just a few blocks from downtown Cranford.

- Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco RepairCRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The homeowners, who had previously entrusted ZD Stucco Repair with their exterior renovation , returned to the company for their latest home addition, confident in the team's expertise and ability to match the existing finish seamlessly.The scope of work included installing a half-inch weep screed at the base of the walls to ensure proper drainage, followed by a moisture barrier system and PermaBase cement board installation. A fiberglass mesh-embedded base coat was applied, ensuring long-term durability. All windows and doors were meticulously re-sealed with high-performance exterior sealant to enhance weather resistance.One of the most challenging aspects of the project was replicating the home's signature popcorn texture, a unique stucco finish that required multiple layers of application. Achieving the precise one-inch thickness involved four rounds of spraying, with each layer requiring a three-hour cure time to ensure a flawless and resilient finish.After completing the texturing process, the entire stucco surface was coated with elastomeric paint , providing superior waterproofing and flexibility to withstand seasonal temperature changes.“This project was a true testament to our craftsmanship and attention to detail,” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair.“Matching an existing stucco texture, especially one as labor-intensive as popcorn, requires precision, patience, and expertise. We're proud to have delivered a seamless and durable finish that not only enhances the home's aesthetic appeal but also provides long-term protection.”With the successful completion of this restoration and addition, ZD Stucco Repair continues to solidify its reputation as New Jersey's top stucco expert, specializing in historic home restorations and modern stucco applications.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit zdstuccorepair or call (862) 232-5307.About ZD Stucco RepairZD Stucco Repair is New Jersey's leading stucco contractor, specializing in stucco installation, repair, and restoration. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company delivers high-performance stucco solutions for residential and commercial properties.

