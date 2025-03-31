Akumin Announces Leadership Transitions

Henry Howe Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Akumin

PLANTATION, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Henry Howe as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately, succeeding Krishna Kumar.

Henry brings significant experience in the healthcare services industry, having most recently served as interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer at Envision Healthcare Corporation, a leading national medical group focused on hospital-based specialties. Prior to joining Envision Healthcare, he spent time with Bridgewater Associates in various leadership positions, including as Head of Planning, and before that spent six years at Bain & Company where he advised clients on a wide range of strategic and operational matters.

Akumin also announced that Juan Perez, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down in 2025. Juan will continue in his current role while the Board performs a search for his successor.

"The Board is proud of Akumin's accomplishments over the past year and is excited about the future. Now is the right time for new leadership to help advance the Company to the next level. We look forward to benefiting from Henry's expertise and experience as we position the company for long-term success by focusing on quality patient care and operational excellence for our partners and our people," said Bill Theofilou, Chairman of the Board | Akumin.

Commenting on his appointment, Henry said, "I am honored to be joining Akumin. I admire their commitment to delivering essential outpatient radiology and oncology services to health systems, hospitals, physician groups, and patients all across the country. Akumin has a strong foundation in place and has made incredible strides in recent years, and I am confident that momentum will continue. I look forward to working with the talented team at Akumin to deliver top quality services to patients and their healthcare providers."

Bill added, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Krishna and Juan for their service and contributions to Akumin, and we wish them well in their future endeavors."

About Akumin

Akumin is the leader in advanced imaging and radiation oncology in the U.S. Akumin fixed radiology and mobile imaging sites handle the largest MRI and PET-CT volumes in the country of any healthcare provider. Akumin partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers and physician groups across the U.S., including 23 of the top 30 health systems. By combining informatics and clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology, Akumin is able to effectively execute its mission to enable hospitals to broaden patient access, improve care standards, and keep pace with the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit .

Contact

R. Jeffrey White

1-866-640-5222

[email protected]

SOURCE Akumin Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED