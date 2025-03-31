Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Part Of EUR 500M Provided By The Netherlands To Finance UAV Production

2025-03-31 03:13:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Part of the EUR 500 million allocated by the Dutch government for the "Drone Line" project will be forwarded to Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

That's according to Herman Smetanin , the Minister for Strategic Industries, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to the Dutch government for allocating EUR 500 million for drones for the Ukrainian Army. These funds will be distributed including to domestic production of this equipment," Smetanin wrote.

He also spoke about a meeting with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, during which the parties discussed the issue of financing Ukrainian UAV production.

Read also: Czechia to expand cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturer of Bren-2 assault rifles

Smetanin thanked the country's government for understanding that drone production needs to be developed within Ukraine.

On the occasion, the minister showed the delegation from the Netherlands one of the Ukrainian enterprises that specializes in this area.

As reported, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with EUR 500 million for the "Drone Line" project.

