403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europeans Urge Russia Accept Truce In Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 31 (KUNA) -- The G5 foreign ministers on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept the cease-fire that had been approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The ministers, during a meeting held at the Spanish Foreign Ministry headquarters, criticized Moscow for political procrastination while its forces continue to bombard Ukrainian territories, emphasizing their joint support for Kyiv to restore security to the war-stricken nation.
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in remarks to reporters at the venue of the conference, "What we need is Russia's acceptance of the ceasefire," urging the United States of America to pressure Russia to accept peace in Ukraine.
She also indicated that the meeting aimed to render "Europe stronger and more able to defend itself."
For his part, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares said the conference aimed at pursuing the action for safeguarding Europe's sovereignty and independence at the security level, taking decisions to launch projects that affect the Europeans' livelihood.
Ukraine namely president Zelensky desires peace "but Russia does not reciprocate and resort to tactics to abstain from complying itself to the cease-fire," he said.
The meeting grouped the foreign ministers of Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. (end)
hnd
The ministers, during a meeting held at the Spanish Foreign Ministry headquarters, criticized Moscow for political procrastination while its forces continue to bombard Ukrainian territories, emphasizing their joint support for Kyiv to restore security to the war-stricken nation.
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in remarks to reporters at the venue of the conference, "What we need is Russia's acceptance of the ceasefire," urging the United States of America to pressure Russia to accept peace in Ukraine.
She also indicated that the meeting aimed to render "Europe stronger and more able to defend itself."
For his part, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares said the conference aimed at pursuing the action for safeguarding Europe's sovereignty and independence at the security level, taking decisions to launch projects that affect the Europeans' livelihood.
Ukraine namely president Zelensky desires peace "but Russia does not reciprocate and resort to tactics to abstain from complying itself to the cease-fire," he said.
The meeting grouped the foreign ministers of Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment