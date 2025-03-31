Cyberstar Achieves Full Fedramp Authorization For Its Dod Cyber Workforce Management Platform For DCWF & 8140 Modernization

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoD Cyber Workforce Summit | National Defense University -- Cyberstar , the industry-leading provider of DCWF & 8140 cyber workforce modernization solutions , has been proud to announce as part of its premier sponsorship of the DoD Cyber Workforce Summit that it has achieved full authorization on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace. This milestone, officially completed on March 12, 2025, validates Cyberstar's commitment to meeting the highest security standards while delivering mission-critical solutions to defense cyber teams.

FedRAMP's recent acceleration has streamlined the path for innovative COTS solutions like Cyberstar to help government agencies reduce costs while addressing complex requirements out-of-the-box.

This FedRAMP authorization confirms that Cyberstar's platform meets rigorous security requirements for handling sensitive government data. Combined with existing Impact Level 5 Authorities To Operate (ATO), this new authorization enables defense agencies to deploy the solution with complete confidence.

"Achieving FedRAMP authorization marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower DoD cyber warriors with zero-friction workforce and talent solutions," said Marling Engle, CEO of Cyberstar. " Our defense clients can now implement our platform with accelerated timelines and reduced costs, while maintaining the assurance that it meets the government's most stringent security controls through IL5 and beyond."

Cyberstar's platform provides real-time qualification tracking, automated validation, and intelligent workforce analytics specifically designed for defense cyber teams. The FedRAMP authorization affirms Cyberstar's ability to serve clients across classified and unclassified environments while maintaining the highest levels of data protection and security.

Key benefits of Cyberstar's FedRAMP-authorized platform include:



Cost reduction of 75% through automation

90% time savings in required manpower for manual tracking tasks

Validation and generation of workforce data supporting a data-centric modern cyber workforce

Enhanced security protocols for cyber workforce compliance monitoring

Seamless integration with existing DoD systems

CAC-enabled access with zero-trust architecture deployment options for classified environments Dedicated support from an experienced, US-based team

This authorization builds on Cyberstar's established relationships with defense agencies, including over 18 years of collaboration with the DOD-CIO & US military , and expands the company's capacity to support the broader DoD cyber community.

For more information about Cyberstar's FedRAMP-authorized cyber workforce management solutions, visit cyberstar or contact [email protected] .

About Cyberstar

Cyberstar , formerly WillCo Tech, is the industry-leading partner for defense cyber workforce modernization, incorporating DCWF & 8140 compliance to empower DoD teams to focus on cyber defense without getting bogged down in paperwork. With real-time qualification tracking, automated validation, and intelligent workforce analytics, Cyberstar delivers zero-friction compliance for defense cyber teams.

Cyberstar's FedRAMP Marketplace Listing:

Media Contact:

Lily Hunter | Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

For more information about Cyberstar's FedRAMP-authorized cyber workforce management solutions:

Cyberstar

SOURCE Cyberstar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED