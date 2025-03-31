Illuminated Lighting Design Joins 'Connecting Tech And Design' Podcast At ISE 2025 In Barcelona

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Illuminated Lighting Design, an award-winning lighting design firm based in Naples, Florida, was featured in the latest episode of“Connecting Tech and Design,” recorded live at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona. The event is one of the largest in the industry, and this year saw a record attendance of nearly 90,000 visitors, making it a prime platform for discussions on the future of lighting integration.Host Katie McGregor Bennett led a dynamic conversation with lighting experts Lynne Stambouly and Bruce Clark of Illuminated Lighting Design about the evolving role of lighting within the custom integration (CI) space. ISE 2025 served as an ideal setting for these insights, bringing together global experts to discuss innovation and best practices in the industry. The episode explored how advancements in LED technology and digital control systems have shifted lighting from traditional electrical contractors to integrators, opening new opportunities and challenges.“Lighting is no longer just an afterthought – it's a core part of smart home and commercial integration,” said Lynne Stambouly of Illuminated Lighting Design,“we're here to help integrators and clients understand how lighting design impacts not just aesthetics but also mood, well-being, and the overall experience of a space.”The discussion highlighted the critical need for early collaboration between lighting designers, integrators, builders, and interior designers to ensure seamless project execution. Topics also covered the shift from analog to digital lighting, the importance of integrating lighting design from the outset, and the physiological impact of light on human health.About: With a century of combined experience, Illuminated Lighting Design is a trusted leader in lighting design, offering innovative and tailored solutions for projects nationwide and worldwide. The company specializes in retrofitting, recessed lighting, monorail systems, AutoCAD plan development, lighting education, and more, ensuring aesthetic appeal and functional efficiency in every project. By blending creativity with technical precision, Illuminated Lighting Design transforms spaces with thoughtful, cutting-edge solutions.For more information, please visit:

Lynne Stambouly

Illuminated Lighting Design Services

+1 239-939-6900

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.