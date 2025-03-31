Tripost Partners With Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. To Acquire Minority Equity Stake In Class-A Student Housing Community In Arizona

TriPost's Asset Solutions Strategy Completes Inaugural Secondary Market Transaction, Leveraging its Deep Track Record of Investing in Real Estate Operators

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriPost Capital Partners, LLC ("TriPost"), a real estate private equity firm focused on partnering with established middle market real estate operating and development companies, today announced it has acquired a minority stake in The Carmin (the "Property"), alongside the property's existing owners, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. ("INREIT"), an institutionally managed public non-listed REIT, and Alden Street Capital ("Alden"), a student housing investment company founded in 2015. INREIT will retain a significant ownership stake in the Property. This transaction marks the first investment out of TriPost's Asset Solutions strategy.

Located at 1000 East Apache Boulevard in Tempe, Arizona – just steps from the Arizona State University campus – The Carmin is a Class-A, 384-unit, 833 bed, student housing property that offers studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom apartments. The highly amenitized property features designer-inspired interiors with private bedrooms and bathrooms, a 24/7 fitness center with a sauna, a rooftop pool, communal study areas, in-unit washers and dryers and on-site retail.

"As longtime student housing investors, we're seeing heightened demand for Class-A, near-campus student housing facilities at large universities across the U.S. With the support of two like-minded, experienced partners, we believe The Carmin is poised to continue delivering quality services to the ASU students," said Todd Silverman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TriPost. "This partnership is representative of the types of transactions we are focused on within our Asset Solutions strategy, where we can leverage our sector expertise and work with high quality partners to execute quickly and deliver value to existing investors in middle market assets."

TriPost's Asset Solutions strategy is focused on acquiring illiquid ownership positions from existing real estate owners on the secondary market. This is an extension of TriPost's established strategy of providing capital and working collaboratively with real estate owners to drive value, and it establishes the firm as a capital solutions provider for middle market real estate operators across the capital stack. With the Asset Solutions strategy, TriPost supports operators across its existing core sectors, including multifamily, affordable housing, manufactured housing, student housing, medical office, industrial warehouse, life science and retail. TriPost currently manages over $1 billion in assets and has invested in over 650 properties in 31 states, across over 60 investment MSAs and eight asset classes.

"TriPost has always been a solutions-oriented investor," said Silverman. "Within our Asset Solutions strategy, TriPost is well positioned to partner with, and provide capital solutions to, owners and operators of existing assets in a variety of contexts with highly aligned and tailored structures, including partner buyouts or buydowns, structured equity and single or multi-asset recapitalizations."

"We're pleased to partner with TriPost on a transaction that helps INREIT to further its strategic objectives," said Chase Bolding, President and Lead Portfolio Manager, INREIT. "Student housing is an attractive acyclical sector that can offer portfolio diversification and an ability to grow cash flows. Invesco Real Estate's conviction in the sector, particularly at growing public universities, continues to strengthen with new investments across the capital structure."

About TriPost

TriPost Capital Partners, LLC ("TriPost") is a New York-based multi-strategy real estate private equity firm founded in 2014. TriPost provides tailored capital solutions to real estate operators and developers through its differentiated Platform Solutions and Asset Solutions strategies. Platform Solutions focuses on providing real estate operators with the growth capital, connections and counsel necessary to enable companies to succeed across a range of market conditions. Asset Solutions supports existing owner-operators by acquiring illiquid ownership stakes on a secondary basis, building upon the firm's established model of solutions-oriented capital partnerships. To date, TriPost has partnered with 14 operating platforms across eight asset classes and throughout most major markets in the United States. To learn more, please visit:

About INREIT

Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. ("INREIT") is an institutionally managed public non-listed monthly NAV REIT investing in a diversified portfolio of high quality, income producing properties located throughout the United States. Its thematic approach to investing focuses on where people consume, live, innovate and connect. INREIT seeks to invest in properties with resilient income and appreciation potential. INREIT expects to diversify its portfolio over time, including on a global basis. INREIT is managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. and the registered investment adviser for Invesco Real Estate, the real estate investment center of Invesco Ltd. For more information about INREIT, please visit .

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $88 billion in real estate assets under management, 606 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of September 30, 2024. With a 40-year history, Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Alden Street Capital

Alden Street Capital, founded in 2015, is a real estate investment company specializing in acquiring and operating student housing properties across the United States. The firm focuses on investing in projects that require capital and asset level expertise, having contracted or acquired 23 assets representing approximately 13,500 beds. With senior principals who have collectively invested more than $1.0 billion in equity capital across various asset classes throughout their careers, Alden Street Capital brings significant experience to its growing portfolio.

Contacts

Jon Keehner / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE TriPost Capital Partners

