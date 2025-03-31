The Vistria Group's Real Estate Debut Exceeds $2.5 Billion AUM In Two Years

Vistria Housing Fund, LP Portfolio Now Exceeds 7,000 Units Nationwide

CHICAGO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a private investment firm that seeks to deliver both superior financial returns and meaningful impact, announced that its real estate strategy has exceeded $2.5 billion of assets under management ("AUM"), making it one of the fastest growing recent real estate launches and largest dedicated affordable housing strategies in the United States. Launched in March 2023 and attracting a broad range of investors in both the United States and Europe, Vistria has already acquired more than 7,000 units, over 80% of which are affordable.

"Institutional investors are recognizing what we've long known-high-quality affordable and workforce housing isn't just essential, it's one of the most durable and scalable asset classes in real estate," said Margaret Anadu, Senior Partner at The Vistria Group who leads and co-founded the firm's Real Estate strategy. "Surpassing $2.5 billion AUM in just two years despite launching during the most challenging private real estate fundraising environment since 2012 proves that capital is flowing to this dedicated strategy, and the opportunity is only getting stronger. With permanent capital and a national portfolio already in place, we're not just participating in this market-we're defining it."

One of the housing strategy's core objectives is to create a new industry blueprint-demonstrating how institutional capital can be deployed at scale to drive market returns while also addressing the worsening U.S. affordable housing crisis. Importantly, Vistria is raising dedicated permanent capital, allowing investors to tap into the long-term, resilient value of high-quality housing that remains accessible to the majority of American families. The strategy has already attracted blue-chip investors, including public pensions, global investment banks and asset managers, leading U.S. foundations, insurance companies, and some of the largest family offices in the U.S. and Europe.

"Exceeding $2.5 billion in AUM for our housing strategy in two years is remarkable by any industry standard," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "But what truly sets us apart is how we approach real estate in concert with our work across healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, and financial services-the fundamental sectors that shape communities and society. This holistic perspective on housing gives us unique insights and opportunities to create value both for our housing communities and investors."

Vistria's multi-pronged approach-preserving, improving, and producing affordable and workforce housing through acquiring existing affordable units, converting market rate housing to affordable housing, and developing new mixed-income housing-has resonated with both private and public sector partners. Core to the strategy's investment approach is partnering with local and state leaders who share Vistria's commitment to expanding access to high-quality sustainable housing. To date, Vistria has made 15 investments spanning New York, Texas, Georgia, California, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington D.C., ensuring long-term affordability through newly created partnerships. Notably, over 2,000 units in the portfolio were formerly market-rate units that have been converted to affordable housing under Vistria's ownership.

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With almost $16 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria.

