OKX's 29Th Consecutive Proof Of Reserves: $24.6Bn In Primary Assets, Up 11% Year-On-Year

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global blockchain technology company, today announced the release of its 29th consecutive Proof of Reserves (PoR) report , demonstrating $24.6 billion in primary assets backing customer funds.

OKX's latest PoR, independently audited and verified by blockchain security firm Hacken , shows:



Over 100% reserve ratios maintained for 22 of OKX's most frequently traded assets

Growth since March 2024: 11%

Current reserve ratios for primary assets:

- BTC: 105%

- ETH: 103%

- USDT: 101%

- USDC: 101% Breakdown of the $24.6 billion in primary assets:

- BTC holdings: $11.6 billion

- ETH holdings: $3.5 billion

- USDT holdings: $8.2 billion

- USDC holdings: $1.3 billion

Since the inception of OKX's PoR, it has continuously enhanced the program, earning the highest quality rating among major exchanges from blockchain expert Nic Carter. Late last year, OKX reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing improvement by optimizing its PoR process, reducing the proof file size from 2.55GB to just 598KB. This enhancement not only enables faster and more efficient verification but also underscores OKX's dedication to refining and strengthening its PoR program.

OKX's robust security framework builds on this foundation of verifiable truth through multiple layers of protection. Its platform employs advanced cold and hot wallet systems, alongside multi-signature authorization protocols to ensure the highest level of asset security. Additionally, its security infrastructure includes AI-powered tools for real-time threat detection and a multi-billion-dollar Insurance Fund*. Regular security audits by independent firms such as SlowMist, Hacken and CertiK further strengthen OKX's commitment to maintaining the highest security standards.

Understanding that security is a shared responsibility, the platform has developed OKX Protect as its customers' comprehensive guide to implementing essential security features. Through this educational hub, customers can learn about critical security measures including two-factor authentication setup, anti-phishing code implementation and best practices for safe trading.

To learn more, visit: okx/protect

*Insurance Fund available in specific markets only

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange. Trusted by more than 60 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top brand partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James. OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

SOURCE OKX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED