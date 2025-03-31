Impact Senior Living Welcomes Two Florida Communities Into Growing Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Impact Senior Living Is An SRI Management Affiliated Brand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Senior Living , an affiliated brand of SRI Management , is proud to announce the addition of Hunt Trace Senior Living in Clermont, Florida, and Partin Place Senior Living in Niceville, Florida, to its growing portfolio. With these new additions, Impact Senior Living now oversees 11 senior living communities.

“We are proud to welcome Hunt Trace and Partin Place into our portfolio and remain committed to delivering the exceptional standard of care and operational excellence that families and residents rely on,” said Andrew Hendry, Vice President of Operations for Impact Senior Living.“These two communities reflect the vision upon which Impact Senior Living was founded.”

Hunt Trace Senior Living provides both Assisted Living and Memory Care services in the heart of Clermont, a vibrant and growing city in Central Florida. The community offers a comfortable, homelike atmosphere with convenient access to shopping, dining, and healthcare services.

Located in Florida's Panhandle, Partin Place Senior Living serves the Niceville area with high-quality Memory Care and offers residents the comfort and privacy of studio apartment living, designed to promote independence and dignity in a safe, supportive environment.

The collaboration between Impact Senior Living and SRI Management reflects a shared commitment to excellence in senior housing.

“Working closely with SRI Management allows the Impact team to remain nimble, efficient, and centered on what truly matters-resident satisfaction and quality of life,” Hendry added.“We're excited about the road ahead and look forward to continued growth and meaningful impact across the communities we serve.”

Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management, shared that“SRI Management's collaboration with Impact Senior Living is rooted in a mutual dedication to thoughtful, mission-driven growth. Together, we're able to combine operational strength and our 25 years of senior living experience to ensure that each community we serve not only meets the highest standards but continues to evolve with the needs of today's seniors.”

About Impact Senior Living

Impact Senior Living is committed to providing outstanding senior living services at an affordable cost. With a focus on a compassionate and consistent resident experience, Impact Senior Living continues to grow and expand in this essential sector. As an affiliated company of SRI Management, Impact Senior Living remains dedicated to making a positive difference for residents, their families, and owners. Learn More:

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company's core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees 54 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at .

Media Contact: Dave Cone

Phone: (850) 583-7990

Email: ...