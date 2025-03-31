Al Duhail, Al Sadd Wins Take Title Race To Thrilling Final Stretch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Leaders Al Duhail and defending champions Al Sadd both flexed their muscles in an action-filled Week 19 of the Ooredoo Stars League, setting the stage for a thrilling final stretch over the weekend.

Al Duhail and Al Sadd collected full points each in the 19th round of the season, as only one point now separates the two teams.

Al Duhail sailed past Al Gharafa with a 2-0 win at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Saturday, while Al Sadd clinched a 3-0 win over Al Wakrah at home to heat the title race.

Al Duhail's latest triumph took their tally to 44 points, while Al Sadd trail closely on 43.

With only three matches remaining in the 22-week battle all eyes will be on the remaining fixtures before the winner of the glittering falcon shield is seceded.

Al Sadd's Akram Afif celebrates with a teammate after the win over Al Wakrah on Saturday.

The Wolves (Al Sadd) have won the league title a record 17 times since the tournament's inception in 1963-64 while the Red Knights (Al Duhail) have held on to the famous Falcon Shield 8 times. Both Al Sadd and Al Duhail are more than eager to lay their hands on the shield yet again and are clearly the only two sides involved in the dash to the top.

Al Duhail's upcoming clashes are against Al Shamal (April 4), Al Arabi (April 11) and Al Khor (April 18), while Al Sadd are set to face Al Rayyan (April 4), Al Khor (April 11) and Al Ahli (April 18).

Both sides currently share 14 wins each, but Al Duhail hold a slight edge, having lost only three matches to Al Sadd's four.

Al Sadd's Akram Afif, who netted two penalties against Al Wakrah on Saturday, has so far scored 15 goals – the same as his teammate Rafa Mujica, making their team a force that is nearly unstoppable. On the other hand, Al Duhail's Michael Olunga is their leading scorer with 11 goals, while Almoez Ali has eight.

Al Shamal's Baghdad Bounedjah is the league's top scorer with 17 goals, trailed by Roger Guedes of Al Rayyan with 16.

The race for third spot is also on, with Al Gharafa currently leading the way with 37 points, followed by Al Ahli at 32. Al Rayyan are in fifth position with 27 points while Al Shamal trail by a single point at sixth. The action resumes on April 4.