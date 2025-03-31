Who Is Faye Hall? US Woman Thanks Trump After Release By Taliban, Says, 'All Women In Afghan Jail Waiting For You'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shortly after her release by the Taliban in Afghanistan, American woman Faye Hall celebreated her new found freedom and thanked US President Donald Trump for 'bringing her home'. Hall, along with a British couple and their Afghan translator, was detained on February 1 while traveling to central Bamiyan province.

In a video that was shared on Trump's Truth Social account shows Faye Hall in apparently good health. She was seen smiling and as she said:“Thank you for bringing me home.”

The video was later posted on X.

Hall said she was proud to be a US citizen and urged support for Afghan women held in Taliban jails.

"Thank you, Mr President," she said. "And I just want you to know, all the women in the Afghan jail, they always ask me, 'When is Trump coming?' You, truly, they just treat you like their savior. They're waiting for you to come and set them free."

In the post accompanying the video, Trump said:“Thank you Faye - So honored with your words!”

| Trump Revokes Permits to US, Foreign Oil Firms in Venezuela Who was Faye Hall and why was she arrested?

Hall, identified by the Taliban's interior ministry as Chinese-American, was detained along with Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who are in their 70s, as they travelled to the British couple's home in central Bamiyan province. Their Afghan translator was also arrested.

Taliban officials have refused to detail the reasons for their arrest, but one report said Hall had been detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.

Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad has innformed that Hall is now under the care of the Qatari delegation in Kabul.

"American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home," Khalilzad, who has been part of a US delegation working on Taliban hostage releases, wrote on X.