Donald Trump Celebrates American Woman Faye Hall's Release From Taliban Custody, Shares Her Gratitude Message
“Thank you for bringing me home. I've never been so proud to be an American citizen,” Hall said. She further expressed her support for Trump , adding,“I'm so glad you are in office.”
Hall also acknowledged other women still detained in Afghanistan.“They're waiting for you to come and set them free,” she said, referring to those still in Taliban custody.
Trump responded to Hall's message with a post that read,“Thank you, Faye - So honored by your words!” along with the video of her statement.
Diplomatic efforts behind the release
According to a source, Hall was released on Thursday“following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar,” which has been mediating on the US' behalf. The source further explained that Hall had been detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.
Hall's release follows a diplomatic push by Trump's envoy Adam Boehler and former Trump official Zalmay Khalilzad, who traveled to Kabul to negotiate her freedom. Their efforts also facilitated the earlier release of American citizen George Glezmann, who had been in Taliban custody for over two years.Health and well-being confirmedFollowing her release, Hall was taken to the Qatari embassy in Kabul, where she underwent medical checks. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that she was in good health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment