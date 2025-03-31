Donald Trump Celebrates American Woman Faye Hall's Release From Taliban Custody, Shares Her Gratitude Message

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a video on social media featuring Faye Hall, an American woman who had been detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban since February. In the video, Hall expressed her deep appreciation for the president's efforts in securing her release.

“Thank you for bringing me home. I've never been so proud to be an American citizen,” Hall said. She further expressed her support for Trump , adding,“I'm so glad you are in office.”

Hall also acknowledged other women still detained in Afghanistan.“They're waiting for you to come and set them free,” she said, referring to those still in Taliban custody.

Trump responded to Hall's message with a post that read,“Thank you, Faye - So honored by your words!” along with the video of her statement.

Diplomatic efforts behind the release

According to a source, Hall was released on Thursday“following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar,” which has been mediating on the US' behalf. The source further explained that Hall had been detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.

Hall's release follows a diplomatic push by Trump's envoy Adam Boehler and former Trump official Zalmay Khalilzad, who traveled to Kabul to negotiate her freedom. Their efforts also facilitated the earlier release of American citizen George Glezmann, who had been in Taliban custody for over two years.

Health and well-being confirmed

Following her release, Hall was taken to the Qatari embassy in Kabul, where she underwent medical checks. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that she was in good health.