Advancing Precision Agriculture With Smart Solutions: Key Trend Shaping The Agriculture 4.0 Market 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is the Current State and Expected Growth of the Agriculture 4.0 Market?

The agriculture 4.0 market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $81.20 billion in 2024 to $93.20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the use of IoT devices, increasing use of autonomous vehicles, growth in farm-to-table supply chains, increasing investment in agricultural biotechnology, and growth in vertical farming.

The agriculture 4.0 market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will reach $159.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to increasing focus on precision farming, rising demand for sustainable farming practices, growing importance of connectivity and 5G technology, rising popularity of autonomous farming equipment, and rising investments in farm management software. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, drone technology, autonomous tractors, machine learning, and big data analytics.

What's Driving the Agriculture 4.0 Market Growth?

The rise in food demand is expected to drive the growth of the agriculture 4.0 market going forward. Food demand refers to the quantity of food that consumers are willing and able to purchase at different price levels within a given period. The rise in food demand, subject to factors such as population growth, increased urbanization, higher income levels, changing dietary preferences, and economic development, contribute to the broader consumption of food. Agriculture 4.0 enhances food production by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, robotics, and data analytics to optimize farming practices, improve crop monitoring and yield forecasting, reduce environmental impact, and enable more efficient use of resources, ultimately driving higher productivity and sustainability in the agricultural sector. For instance, in October 2024, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based government organization estimated that, in 83 low- and middle-income countries, food demand is expected to increase from 800.2 million metric tons in 2024 to 1,050.9 million metric tons by 2034. Therefore, a rise in food demand is expected to drive the growth of the agriculture 4.0 market.

Who Are the Key Players Commanding the Agriculture 4.0 Market?

Major companies operating in the agriculture 4.0 market are BASF SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. DJI Agriculture, Trimble Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Blue River Technology Inc., Sentera Inc., DICKEY-john Corporation, Grégoire SA, Ecorobotix SA, Iron Ox Inc., Robotics Plus Ltd, CNH Industrial NV, Stara SA Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas, Ekobot AB, Indigo Agriculture Inc., Naïo Technologies SAS, and Jacto SA

What Are Emerging Trends in the Agriculture 4.0 Market?

Major companies operating in the agriculture 4.0 market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as smart spray technology, to improve operational efficiency. One smart spray technology is an AI-driven system that enables targeted herbicide application, spraying only where weeds are present to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact. For instance, in April 2024, Stara, a Brazil-based agricultural machinery company, launched Bruttus 18000, Hércules 10000 and 24000 Inox, Hércules 24000 C, and Eco Spray. These products, optimized for efficiency, precision, and reduced chemical use, highlight Stara's dedication to advancing precision agriculture and smart farming solutions.

How Is the Agriculture 4.0 Market Segmented?

The agriculture 4.0 market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types

3 By Farm Size: Small Farms, Medium-Sized Farms, Large Farms

4 By Technology: Internet Of Things And Connected Devices, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Robotics And Automation, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Drones And Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Cloud Computing

5 By Application: Farming, Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Other Applications

With further subsegments as follows:

1 By Hardware: Sensors, Drones, GPS Systems, Automated Tractors, Irrigation Systems

2 By Software: Farm Management Software, Precision Farming Software, Crop Monitoring Software, Analytics and Data Processing Software

3 By Services: Consulting Services, Data Analytics Services, IoT Connectivity Services, Remote Sensing Services

How Is the Adoption of Agriculture 4.0 Across Regions?

North America was the largest region in the agriculture 4.0 market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the agriculture 4.0 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

