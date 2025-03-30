Trump Says He Is Angry With Putin, Threatens Tariffs On Russian Oil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said he was very angry when Russian leader Vladimir Putin criticized the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting that such comments“were not going in the right location.”

He made this statement during a phone interview with the U.S. television channel NBC News , according to Ukrinform.

Trump said that Putin knows he is angry but added that he has "a very good relationship with him" and that this "anger dissipates quickly... if he does the right thing."

The White House chief also threatened to impose tariffs on Russian oil if there is no ceasefire deal.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault - which it might not be - but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump emphasized.

He specified that the tariffs could range from 25-50%.

"That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the United States. There will be a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil," Trump added.

The U.S. President stressed that he plans to speak with Putin next week.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump recently stated that he is ready to lower tariffs for China in order to reach a deal with the Chinese company ByteDance regarding the sale of TikTok.

Photo: Bloomberg