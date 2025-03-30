BJP Govt Maintains Zero Tolerance On Corruption, Claims Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, March 30 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that the BJP government in Tripura is maintaining zero tolerance against corruption.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering at Baradowali, on the outskirts of the capital city, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, in his 120th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, highlighted so many things from across the country that people were previously unaware of.

“Today, PM Modi mentioned that he has been receiving greetings for Poila Boishakh in many ways and forms, which showcases unity in diversity,” he said.

He further added that in Sunday's episode, PM Modi highlighted the para-games.

“Our state and Central governments have always been working for Divyangjans (otherwise abled persons) in ways never seen before. PM Modi also spoke about 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. A student from the South Tripura district also had the opportunity to meet PM Modi on this issue. When PM Modi hears about Tripura, he feels even happier. During the discussion, the student mentioned that he did not pay any money to meet PM Modi. PM Modi never tolerates corruption, and even though our government has zero tolerance for corruption, we do not support such practices,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha also highlighted his conversation with the Mohan Foundation and stated that every part of the human body can be transplanted.

He said that Chennai-based Mohan Foundation is collaborating with the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital to facilitate organ transplants, enhancing the state's healthcare services.

He urged everyone to come forward in donating organs and emphasised that public representatives must take steps to create awareness about organ donation.

During the program, the Animal Resources Development Department and the SC Welfare Minister, Sudhangshu Das, was also present.