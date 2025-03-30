403
Elon Musk’S Xai Buys X For $33 Billion, Shaking Up A.I. And Social Media
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk revealed on March 28, 2025, that his AI firm, xAI, acquired X, the social media platform, for $33 billion.
The all-stock deal, announced directly by Musk, merges two of his boldest ventures, valuing xAI at $80 billion.
This move blends cutting-edge AI with a sprawling digital network, sparking global business interest.
Musk snapped up Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, later rebranding it as X to chase an "everything app" dream.
Now, with 600 million users, X churns out real-time data that xAI's Grok chatbot can tap to sharpen its edge. However, X carries $12 billion in debt, dragging its value down from the original price.
The deal hands xAI a goldmine of user posts and a direct line to millions, boosting its fight against rivals like OpenAI.
Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left after clashes, aims to outpace it with this data-driven advantage. Competitors now face pressure to match xAI's tight-knit system of AI and distribution.
Back in 2023, Musk launched xAI to speed up human discovery, raising $6 billion by December 2024 for a $45 billion valuation.
The firm's Colossus supercomputer in Tennessee powers its growth, while X's San Francisco base hosts overlapping talent. Together, they promise faster innovation and cost cuts.
Yet, the $33 billion tag for X raises eyebrows, as some investors have slashed their stakes by over 70% since 2022.
Musk offloaded X's debt to seven banks in February 2025, easing the strain, but critics see a rescue for a shaky asset. Regulators might also probe privacy and market power concerns.
For business watchers, this deal signals a shift in the AI race, where owning data and reach trumps all.
Musk's 200 million X followers amplify xAI's tools, like Grok, which already stirs debate with its blunt style. Rivals like Google and Meta, with their own ecosystems, now face a scrappier foe.
Musk calls this a step to unlock“immense potential” for smarter user experiences, blending tech and human chatter.
Still, success hinges on execution-can xAI tame X's chaos while dodging legal heat? Investors like Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed, tied to X's past, watch closely.
This acquisition, finalized just days ago, marks Musk's latest gamble to fuse his empire's pieces into a tech titan.
The numbers tell a story of risk and reward: $113 billion combined value, against a backdrop of debt and doubt. The world now waits to see if this bet reshapes AI and social media for good.
