Pedro Pascal Says ‘The Last Of Us’ Created A New Chapter In His Life

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Actor Pedro Pascal talked about the impact of his part in 'The Last of Us', and said the role gave him a“new chapter” in life.

The 49-year-old actor is riding high after his work in 'Gladiator II', but he shot to stardom after he starred as Joel Miller in the post-apocalyptic drama 'The Last of Us'.

According to people, he said during a virtual critics press conference for the second season of 'The Last of Us':“This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way.”

Chilean-American Pascal, who also played Oberyn Martell in 'Game of Thrones', was first seen on screens in 'The Last of Us' when it debuted in January 2023.

It follows the emotional journey of his character Joel and the teenage Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, as they navigate a ravaged world where Ellie's immunity to a deadly infection may hold the key to humanity's survival.

He added about the profound impact the role has had on his life:“I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received... in a way that is in measure with, like, how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again.”

The actor, who has also starred in 'The Mandalorian', starred in the show with Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced, reports co.

The second season of the hit series is set to premiere on April 13, and will continue to follow Joel and Ellie's journey adapting plotlines from the 2020 video game 'The Last of Us Part II'.

This season will also introduce new characters, including Kaitlyn Dever's soldier Abby.

During the press event, he shared his admiration for actress Kaitlyn, 28, who also took part – telling her:“It was like, I admired – have admired – your work for so many years and was just like, I couldn't believe I got to be in scenes with you.”

Kaitlyn responded with a simple,“Same”, before affectionately rubbing her co-star's shoulder.

'The Last of Us' earned 24 nominations at the 2023 Emmys, with eight wins including outstanding guest actor for Nick Offerman and outstanding guest actress for Storm Reid.