PU Prime , a globally recognized online trading platform , has announced its partnership with the as an Official Regional Sponsor. The partnership, commencing on March 17, 2025, underscores PU Prime's commitment to excellence and innovation, aligning with one of the most iconic institutions in world football.

This collaboration reflects the shared values between football and trading-discipline, strategy, and execution-all of which are key to achieving success both on and off the field. PU Prime will leverage this partnership to strengthen its regional presence while engaging with football fans through exclusive experiences and unique .

As part of the agreement, PU Prime will gain access to a wide range of marketing assets, including exclusive VIP experiences, match tickets, and signed jerseys from AFA icons. These exclusive opportunities will enhance PU Prime's brand presence and engagement within the football community.

More than just sponsorship, this partnership is a tribute to passion, performance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Whether in trading or football, success is driven by precision, strategy, and commitment. is excited to bring exclusive experiences to its clients, reinforcing its dedication to innovation and excellence in every aspect of its business.

About AFA

Founded in 1893, the is the governing body of football in Argentina and one of the oldest football federations in the world. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, AFA oversees all aspects of the sport, including the organization of domestic leagues such as the Primera División, Primera Nacional, and lower divisions, as well as national cup competitions like the Copa Argentina and Supercopa Argentina.

For more information, kindly refer to