Kuwait Crown Prince Exchanges Congratulations With Arab, Muslim Leaders, GCC Peers On Eid Al-Fitr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah exchanged on Saturday cables of congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr, which begins on Sunday, tomorrow, with Arab and Muslim leaders, and GCC crown princes.
In his cables, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to return this blessed occasion on Arab and Muslim nations with goodness, blessings, further stability and security. (end)
hm
