Eid Al-Fitr On Sunday In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that Sunday, March 30, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
This came in the Committee's statement after its meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs on Saturday evening.
In its statement, the Crescent Sighting Committee said it held its meeting on Saturday evening, Ramadan 29, 1446 AH, corresponding to March 29, 2025, to sight the crescent of Shawwal month, and prove the testimony of who sees it. The Committee said the crescent sighting was confirmed tonight. As a result, Sunday, March 30, 2025 will be the first day of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.
According to the statement, the Committee extends greetings on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, as well as the honorable government, the people of Qatar and all Muslims.
