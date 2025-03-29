Gurugram: Five Accused Arrested For Stealing Jewellry From Woman

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, March 29 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested five accused for allegedly stealing jewellery from a woman by engaging her in conversation, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Hussain Khan, Sanjay Khan alias Atal, Hijarat Khan, Kuldeep alias Mohammad Qadir, and Bagawat Ali alias Bhaggu, all residents of a slum in Sector-12, Gurugram, police said.

As per the police, the Crime Branch Palam Vihar, Gurugram, took action and arrested five accused on Friday from near a Petrol Pump in Sector-12, Gurugram.

The arrested accused revealed that they had engaged the victim woman in conversation and run away with her jewelry.

The victim woman told the police that on March 26, she was on the way towards Dharm Colony from Sector-23A when some people there asked her address to the temple. She told them that she does not know where the temple is.

Following this, the accused burnt a paper in front of her and lured her with talks, stole her earrings, and fled from the spot.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

After examining the criminal records of the accused, it was found that two cases have already been registered against the accused Hijarat in Uttar Pradesh in connection with theft and assault.

Police said that the accused have confessed to the crime and revealed their modus operandi, adding that the accused have also confessed to several other crimes they have committed.

“The accused will be produced in the court and will be taken into police custody for further interrogation and recovery. The case is under investigation,” said Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

Gurugram Police have appealed to citizens, especially senior citizens, to exercise caution.