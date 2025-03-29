Surya Grahan 2025: Will A Partial Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India? Check Timing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Great news for sky enthusiasts! The first solar eclipse of 2025 is just a few hours away, set to occur on Saturday. As people across the globe eagerly prepare to witness this year's first Surya Grahan, excitement for the event is already building.

The first Surya Grahan of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse, and here's everything you need to know about the upcoming celestial event:

In Vedic astrology, the time of the Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) is considered inauspicious, and people are generally advised to refrain from eating and drinking during this period. Meditation is often recommended as a positive activity to engage in during the eclipse.

Surya Grahan 2025: Will it be visible in India?

The partial solar eclipse 2025 will be visible from countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, North America and South America.

However, due to the time difference and the event's alignment, the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse on March 29 will be visible across Europe, Northwestern Africa, Greenland, Iceland, parts of the northeastern US, and eastern Canada. Unfortunately, the eclipse will not be visible from India, as the moon's shadow does not pass over the country.

Surya Grahan 2025: Timing

Always use proper eye protection, like eclipse glasses, to safely observe the solar eclipse.

In Indian Standard Time (IST), the partial solar eclipse will start at 2:21 PM and end at 6:14 PM, with its peak at 4:17 PM. The eclipse will last for 3 hours and 53 minutes globally. Meanwhile, in the United States, the eclipse will begin at 4:50 AM EDT, reach its peak at 6:47 AM EDT, and conclude at 8:43 AM EDT.