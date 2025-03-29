Navratri 2025: Check Out The Nine Colours For The Nine-Day Festival
In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. The festival is celebrated with fervor, particularly in northern and western India. In many regions, it marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram on the final day.Chaitra Navratri Calendar 2025
First day - March 30: Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the mountains)
Second day - March 31: Maa Brahmacharini (The unmarried form of Parvati)
Third day - April 1: Maa Chandraghanta (Symbol of peace and bravery)
Fourth day - April 2: Maa Kushmanda (The creator of the universe)
Fifth day - April 3: Maa Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)
Sixth day - April 4: Maa Katyayani (The fierce form of Durga)
Seventh day - April 5: Maa Kalratri (Destroyer of darkness and ignorance)
Eighth day - April 6: Maa Gauri (Symbol of purity and serenity)
Ninth day - April 9: Maa Siddhidatri (Bestower of wisdom and supernatural powers)9 Colours of Navratri and Their SignificanceDay 1 - Grey
Goddess: Maa Shailputri
Significance: Grey symbolizes balance and the destruction of evil.Day 2 - Orange
Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini
Significance: Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and strength.Day 3 - WhiteGoddess: Maa Chandraghanta
