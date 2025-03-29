Navratri 2025: Check Out The Nine Colours For The Nine-Day Festival

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This nine-day festival marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is observed with great devotion across India.

In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. The festival is celebrated with fervor, particularly in northern and western India. In many regions, it marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram on the final day.

Chaitra Navratri Calendar 2025

First day - March 30: Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the mountains)

Second day - March 31: Maa Brahmacharini (The unmarried form of Parvati)

Third day - April 1: Maa Chandraghanta (Symbol of peace and bravery)

Fourth day - April 2: Maa Kushmanda (The creator of the universe)

Fifth day - April 3: Maa Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)

Sixth day - April 4: Maa Katyayani (The fierce form of Durga)

Seventh day - April 5: Maa Kalratri (Destroyer of darkness and ignorance)

Eighth day - April 6: Maa Gauri (Symbol of purity and serenity)

Ninth day - April 9: Maa Siddhidatri (Bestower of wisdom and supernatural powers)

9 Colours of Navratri and Their SignificanceDay 1 - Grey

Goddess: Maa Shailputri

Significance: Grey symbolizes balance and the destruction of evil.

Day 2 - Orange

Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini

Significance: Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and strength.

Day 3 - White

Goddess: Maa Chandraghanta