UAE: Why Thousands Of Residents Opt For Open-Air Prayers Grounds During First Day Of Eid

As the sun rises on the morning of Eid, which will fall either on Sunday or Monday depending on the moon sighting , thousands of worshippers across the UAE will gather at expansive open-air prayer grounds, known as Eid Musallahs.

Eid Musallahs, derived from the Arabic term for 'prayer space,' have been a cornerstone of Islamic tradition for centuries. This practice, rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who encouraged communal prayers in open spaces to strengthen unity among Muslims, according to scholars.

Although air-conditioned, modern mosques offer comfort, these outdoor prayer spaces continue to hold a unique significance for the faithful.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Eid Musallahs serve as a reminder of the early days of Islam when believers would gather in large numbers under the sky to offer their prayers,” said Dr Abdul Hameed Zafar, an imam at a mosque in Dragon Mart.

“It fosters a sense of togetherness and highlights the communal spirit of Eid,” he added.

Dr Zafar also explained how, in the past, entire towns would gather in one place for Eid prayers.“But as cities expanded and populations grew, space became a challenge. Today, while many still choose the traditional Musallahs, others pray in mosques, ensuring that everyone has a place to offer their Eid prayers,” he said.

Several major Eid Musallahs across the UAE draw large crowds during both Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.

These prayer grounds are often the centre of large congregations, welcoming worshippers for communal prayer on Eid mornings:



Dubai: Umm Suqeim, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Mankhool Musallahs

Abu Dhabi: Open prayer area at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and in Al Meryal

Sharjah: Al Bustan and Al Gharb Musallahs Other emirates: Smaller Musallahs are scattered across the country.

'A special place in our hearts'

Despite the availability of state-of-the-art mosques, many residents still prefer to pray at Eid Musallahs, with tradition being the primary reason.

“Eid Musallahs hold a special place in our hearts because they bring back childhood memories - walking hand in hand with my father, seeing the entire community gathered, and feeling the spirit of Eid,” said Dubai resident Mohammad Shaqlan.

“It's the one time these vast prayer grounds come to life. No matter how hot or humid it is, we go there because it connects us to our faith and to each other,” he added.

For Egyptian expat Saeed El Gani, the experience of praying with his two sons and family members at the Eid Musallah in Deira is deeply meaningful.

“Praying under the open sky with thousands of fellow worshippers is an experience that words cannot fully capture. It reminds us of humility and how we are all equal before God, standing shoulder to shoulder in prayer,” said El Gani.

“In the prayer ground, the air is filled with the joy of Eid. Children wait for this moment because it's the only time they get to pray at the Eid Musallah. For me, these prayer grounds are where my heart feels at peace on Eid morning,” he added.