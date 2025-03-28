403
Slurrp Farm Unveils 'New Flavours, Yes Please!' Campaign To Make Mealtime More Exciting For Little Ones
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 27th, 2025 - Slurrp Farm, a leading millet-based children's food brand in India, has introduced its latest initiative, 'New Flavours, Yes Please!', aimed at helping parents effortlessly introduce cereals made with real fruits, wholesome millets, and zero added sugar into their little ones' diets.
Building on its ongoing commitment to early childhood nutrition, Slurrp Farm previously launched Slurrp It Up, a free online nutrition guide, at its flagship YES Moms & Dads event in Mumbai last year. The new campaign expands on this mission, highlighting how introducing diverse flavours early can reduce picky eating and shape healthier eating habits for life. As part of this initiative, for every cereal pack purchased, Slurrp Farm will gift families a complimentary Ragi cereal pack, helping households easily discover cereals rich in calcium, iron, and essential vitamins. Through this effort, the brand aims to help 10,000 moms introduce new flavours to their little ones.
"As mothers, we know how important it is to introduce variety early, helping kids develop diverse tastes and avoid picky eating later in life," said Meghana Narayan & Shauravi Malik, Co-founders of Wholsum Foods, the parent company of Slurrp Farm and Mille. "By combining millets with real fruit in delicious, kid-approved flavours, we're making it easy for parents to choose nutritious food that their children genuinely love."
Slurrp Farm continues to address the growing demand for healthy options with its zero-junk promise, offering over 55+ wholesome, guilt-free products that make nutritious choices easy and accessible for families. The range includes cereals, snacks, and superfoods. For growing children, Slurrp Farm offers a variety of millet-based breakfast items including pancakes, dosas, and upma, as well as millet-based snacking items such as noodles, multigrain pasta, cookies, and puffs - making healthier eating a deliciously convenient, everyday choice for families. The products have no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavours - just food one can trust, made from ingredients that are good for you, our planet, and farmers, making guilt-free snacking enjoyable.
The campaign underscores the importance of introducing diverse flavours early in life to prevent picky eating habits.
About Slurrp Farm:
Slurrp Farm is the flagship brand of Wholsum Foods. It was started by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik in 2016, when two mothers realized that there weren't enough truly nutritious, convenient, and delicious food options for children. The brand today has 55+ SKUs including a diverse range of products like pancakes, noodles, pasta, cereals, and more, which are available in 5000+ stores, all leading E-commerce and Q-commerce channels along with the brand website.
Slurrp Farm products are loved by mothers across the globe. It is currently available in 10 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Nepal, Maldives, UAE, Ireland, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Sri Lanka and rapidly scaling up.
About Wholsum Foods:
Founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Wholsum Foods is the parent company of the children's food brand, Slurrp Farm, and the super grain company, Mille. Known for innovative, research-based, and delicious products, the company mindfully creates food solutions that are backed by science and rooted in traditional knowledge. While the vision for Slurrp Farm was to provide healthy, natural, millet-based food options for young children and their parents, Mille aims to offer healthier and better food alternatives to consumers from all age groups. Both brands currently retail in India through and millesupergrain, as well as through leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, First Cry, and Swiggy Instamart, amongst others. Products are also available across leading modern trade stores in India and the UAE as well as online in the US and UK.
It has raised more than $17 (about ₹141 crores) Mn in funding from investors like Fireside Ventures, Investment Corporation of Dubai, Sharrp Ventures, and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office among others. In 2022, Bollywood actress and celeb investor, Anushka Sharma also joined the brand's mission as an investor, ambassador, and advocate.
