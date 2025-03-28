'The Paper Bear' Set To World Premiere At The Florida Film Festival!

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“The Paper Bear,” a feature-length film and conservation initiative by The Paper Bear nonprofit, has been officially selected for the 2025 Florida Film Festival in Orlando, Florida. The world premiere of the film will take place during the festival, which runs from April 11 to 20, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the film's journey to raise awareness about Northwest Florida's biodiversity.







Image caption: The Paper Bear official poster courtesy of The Paper Bear nonprofit organization.

Out of nearly 3,000 submissions,“The Paper Bear” is one of 187 films chosen for this year's festival lineup, making its debut in the state that inspired its creation.

“The Paper Bear” is a feature film that combines live-action wilderness footage with 2D animation to explore Florida's ecosystems through the eyes of a father and son on a journey to find the Florida black bear.

As they travel, stories shared around the campfire transform into animated sequences that offer a unique perspective on the region's biodiversity. The film features rare, close-up footage of wild Florida black bears in their natural habitat, captured by director Arix Zalace, who spent two years documenting their behavior in the field.

Informative and accessible for all ages,“The Paper Bear” encourages audiences to connect with nature and better understand the importance of conservation.

“'The Paper Bear' wouldn't have made its grand entrance without the amazing hard work and unwavering support of every single member of our team, our donors, and the extended family of believers who helped bring this film to life,” said Sean Couch, Co-Founder, Executive Producer & Board Member.“We like to think that the film's story – the power of compassion, perseverance, and hope – will resonate with all who watch it. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind adventure at the Florida Film Festival – grab your tickets and witness the magic come alive on the big screen!”

THE FILM WILL HAVE TWO SCREENINGS:

:: April 13, 2025, at 1:45 PM EDT

Regal in Winter Park

510 N. Orlando Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789

Sold out

:: April 19, 2025, at 10:30 AM EDT

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave.

Maitland, FL 32751

Tickets Available

In addition to the screenings, The Paper Bear team will host a special panel event titled“The Birds and the Bears,” which will explore how storytelling and film can help drive real-world conservation action.

The conversation will feature filmmakers, directors, and animators behind“The Paper Bear” and“The Little Brown Bird,” focusing on the intersection of biodiversity, environmental storytelling, and Florida's rapidly evolving landscape.

April 15, 2025 - 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM EDT

Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL

Free and open to the public

About The Paper Bear:

The Paper Bear is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the natural beauty and biodiversity of Northwest Florida through storytelling, film, and education. Through a blend of creative media, community engagement, and science-based advocacy, the nonprofit aims to inspire a deeper connection to nature and mobilize support for conservation efforts.

Learn more at or follow us on Instagram at @ThePaperBearFilm

