Bahrain Expands Biodiversity Project

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – On Thursday (30), Bahrain's and Prime Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited the Ras Sanad Mangrove Nursery, a mangrove area being expanded as part of the country's efforts to increase its biodiversity. According to Bahrain's state news agency , the Minister of and Environment, Mubarak bin Daina, also participated.

The planting of the mangrove is part of the Bahrain Mangroves plan and non-governmental organization, created to raise awareness about mangroves. The expansion of Ras Sanad will allow it to accommodate more than 40,000 saplings irrigated by tidal movements.

The plan is part of the Gulf country's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30% by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Another initiative that will contribute to this target is planting 3.6 million trees in the country by 2035.

To implement the plan, environmental agencies and Bahraini companies are working together to exchange information and knowledge, expand coastal green areas, and apply environmental solutions. The plan also results in the development of planting technologies.

