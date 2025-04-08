IPL 2025: Arya Ton Powers Punjab To Win Over Chennai

Up and coming Indian batter Priyansh Arya struck his first century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lead Punjab Kings to an 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Arya, a left-hand batter known for his six-hitting in domestic cricket, smashed 103 off 42 balls to steer Punjab to 219-6 at Mullanpur, near Chandigarh, where Chennai managed 201-5.

Spotted by Punjab after hitting six sixes in an over in a Delhi Premier League T20 match last year, the 24-year-old Arya was brought by the franchise for $440,000 in the November auction.

The big-hitter did not disappoint as he smashed the second ton of this season in his fourth match in the T20 tournament. He raced to his hundred in 39 balls as he pummelled the opposition attack with seven fours and nine sixes.

The ton was the fastest against five-time champions Chennai and the joint fourth-fastest ever in the IPL. Chris Gayle holds the record with a century in 30 balls.

Opener Arya found little support at the start as Punjab slipped to 83-5. After Shashank Singh joined the rising star and the two put together 71 runs in 34 balls.

Arya finally fell to Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, but Shashank, with his 52, and South African Marco Jansen, who smashed 34, finished with a flourish in an unbeaten stand of 65.

Chennai attempted to make a fist of the chase as New Zealand left-handers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway put on 61 runs for the opening wicket.

Australia spinner Glenn Maxwell got Ravindra stumped on 36. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for one off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Conway powered on with impact substitute Shivam Dube as the two put on 89 runs but Ferguson broke through to get the left-handed Dube bowled for 42.

Veteran MS Dhoni walked out to loud cheers but even though Conway retired out, Chennai's batters failed to keep up to the ever-increasing run-rate.

Dhoni, 43, raised faint hopes of getting the target in his 12-ball 27 but departed at the start of the last over and Chennai went down to their fourth loss in five matches.