London House Celebrates The Drawing Room's One-Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event Highlights



Live entertainment to set the celebratory mood.

Cigar rolling demonstration showcasing the craftsmanship behind premium cigars.

Complimentary canapés curated to pair perfectly with drinks and cigars.

A champagne toast to mark the occasion. Other surprises throughout the evening!

This event was a celebration of the vibrant community and refined experiences that have defined The Drawing Room since its opening. Members were invited to join in the festivities and toast to another year of success and sophistication.

About The Drawing Room

Located within London House, The Drawing Room is a private cigar lounge offering an elevated experience for those who appreciate fine cigars, spirits, and a refined social atmosphere. With its curated selection of premium cigars, walk-in humidor, and exclusive events, The Drawing Room has become a hallmark of luxury in Orlando.

SOURCE London House Orlando