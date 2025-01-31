The Fart Pedal Has Dropped A“Number Two”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Fart Pedal: Number Two

The new Fart Pedal, dubbed "Number Two," offers new features to guitar-playing fart enthusiasts.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Fart Pedal: Number Two was launched at the NAMM (National Association of Merchants) show in Anaheim. The new pedal, made by the creators of the first Fart Pedal, was available for demo at a small booth in the deepest, darkest bowels of the convention. Small as it may be, the booth drew considerable foot traffic, including a visit from Slipknot's guitarist, Mick Thomson.

New features on The Fart Pedal: Number Two include real-time pitch tracking, which allows users to add musicality to their fart sounds. Visitors to the booth put this to the test, belting out recognizable guitar riffs with thunderous toots. The pedal also adds a blend knob, so that the guitar's signal can play alongside its gassy effect.

Thousands of guitar and fart enthusiasts put the“Number Two” through its paces at The NAMM Show last week, and it received favorable reviews. The Fart Pedal also drew traffic by handing out branded whoopee cushions, which they dubbed acoustic models of their signature effect. One notable visitor was Nini Music, who connected The Fart Pedal: Number Two to her traditional Chinese Roan to play Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" and a few notes from Flight of the Bumblebee.

Creator Steve Gadlin has launched a Kickstarter to fund production of the new pedal. The original Fart Pedal was launched in a similar fashion, raising 300% of its $30,000 goal. This time Gadlin is trying to raise $60,000 for a production run of The Fart Pedal: Number Two. As of January 31st, the fundraiser is 66% funded.

Says creator, Steve Gadlin, "With all of its new features, juicy sploots, and the ability to upgrade with software updates, this is the last Fart Pedal you'll ever need to buy."

The Fart Pedal: Number TWo

