ESJ Capital Partners Acquires Philadelphia Metro Medical Office Portfolio For $16 Million

- Arnaud Sitbon, Founder of ESJ Capital PartnersMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESJ Capital Partners , an Aventura, Florida-based commercial firm, has announced the acquisition of Oxford Court, a 152,310-square-foot nine-building medical office portfolio in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The acquisition cost was $16 million.ESJ will be implementing $2.5 million in capital improvements to the portfolio, including HVAC upgrades, new roof, updated wayfinding signage, and modernization of vacant spaces.Located in affluent Bucks County and less than one mile from Jefferson Health's Bucks County Campus, the portfolio is currently more than 70% leased to established medical tenants, among them Quest Diagnostics, DaVita, LabCorp, and the American Red Cross."This acquisition aligns perfectly with our value-add strategy in strong healthcare submarkets," said Arnaud Sitbon, Founder of ESJ Capital Partners.“We see a true niche in this evolving market. As our population ages, it will be requiring ancillary services which are housed in these types of centers.”"The property is ideal, and the addition of our capital improvements further enhances its appeal, while creating significant additional value for our investors," said Ben Small, Head of Real Estate for ESJ.###About ESJ Capital PartnersESJ Capital Partners, founded in 2008, is a real estate investment firm and investment firm with offices in Miami and Luxembourg, specializing in value-add opportunities across the United States. Offering a diversified national portfolio of more than 4 million square feet, ESJ focuses on opportunistic real estate and private equity investments as well as providing securities brokerage services.

