Michael Baker International Hires Iyad Alrabadi, M.S., PMP, As Market Director, Southern California - Sustainable & Resilient Solutions

Mr. Alrabadi to lead buildings-related engineering services across Southern California

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Iyad Alrabadi, M.S., PMP, has joined the firm as Director, Southern California, for the Sustainable & Resilient Solutions (SRS) vertical . In this role, Mr. Alrabadi will provide operational and business leadership for Michael Baker's local SRS team in the region. The team offers full-service buildings-related engineering capabilities, including Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Structural Engineering, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Fire Protection and Architectural services. He will be responsible for leading the regional growth strategy, driving operations excellence, growing the firm's engineering practices and cultivating client relationships across private and public sectors. His role integrates business development, financial management and project execution, ensuring the team consistently delivers exceptional results while aligning the company's objectives with clients' needs. Mr. Alrabadi is based out of the Michael Baker's San Diego, California, office.

"Iyad is a dynamic leader with more than 20 years of experience in architecture and engineering design operations, business development and project management," said Pankaj Duggal, President – Sustainable and Resilient Solutions at Michael Baker International. "With his ability to drive business growth, lead multidisciplinary project teams and deliver complex projects across diverse markets, I am confident that Iyad will draw on his experience to bring a unique perspective to the teams he leads and the projects he supports for our clients."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Alrabadi served as the Executive Director of Operations, West Coast, for Genesis AEC. In this role, he directed operations with a focus on staffing, utilization, project management, financial performance and business development. He spearheaded strategic growth initiatives, doubling the team's size and expanding the client base across the life sciences markets. Earlier in his career, Mr. Alrabadi held roles with CRB Engineering, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genomatica, Burns & McDonnell Engineering and AECOM.

Mr. Alrabadi earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Jordan University of Science and Technology and his Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron. He holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,900 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit .

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

