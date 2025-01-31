New Technology Is Changing Traveling. The Esim Revolution Has Begun

(MENAFN- Pressat) The great thing about traveling is the ability to escape from everyday life, but it's good to know that we can easily contact the world if needed. eSIM is the that may transform how we stay connected while traveling. How does it work, and will it revolutionize holiday and business trips? Let's look closer at this relatively new but rapidly gaining popularity solution.

A in traveling

Remember the last time you went abroad? You've probably wondered how to avoid expensive international roaming charges. Using free wi-fi available in restaurants or hotels can be a solution, but it's not 100% safe, and the connection quality can be problematic. On top of that, it restricts Internet access to hotels, leaving tourists offline whenever they stray too far from the building. SIM providers claim to have a solution that eliminates these inconveniences.

Here's how eSIM comes to the rescue

“An eSIM is a digital SIM card that allows you to connect to cellular networks without swapping out a physical SIM card. Instead of relying on public wifi, you can activate an international plan with an eSIM and use it while traveling. That will let you use all essential traveling apps, check currency rates, use GPS, and stay connected with your friends and family. eSIMs are also an excellent option not just for holidaymakers but also for remote workers seeking to work from abroad” - explains Alex Bryszkowski, VP B2B & Partnerships Holafly.

How does it work?

It works just like a regular SIM card, but it's embedded in a device and can be activated remotely through an app or website. This means you can easily switch between different carriers and plans using a single on your device.

eSIM technology, first introduced in 2017, has steadily gained popularity and is gradually taking over the market. They can soon become a relic of the past, much like computers with optical disc drives. Of course, not everyone has to immediately jump from physical to digital cards; however, travelers can greatly benefit from this transition.

Why are eSIMs better?

eSIMs are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a more convenient and flexible option for managing your mobile service. Moreover, with the rising trend of mobile phones being manufactured without physical SIM slots, it's clear that these cards are here to stay and will be more and more popular. For instance, in 2022, with the release of Apple's iPhone 14, the company has fully removed physical SIM slots. Let's take a look at why eSIMs have the potential to revolutionize travel.

New technology is changing traveling

eSIM services like Holafly offer a reliable and secure internet connection, eliminating the need to rely on public Wi-Fi and the risks that come with it. This ensures your personal data, including sensitive banking information stored on your phone, remains protected.

You'll have access to unlimited data

“eSIMs offer numerous benefits for those traveling abroad, including convenience and user-friendliness. Holafly takes it a step further by providing unlimited data and competitive pricing, ensuring a seamless and stress-free travel experience no matter where your journey takes you,” says Alex Bryszkowski, VP B2B & Partnerships Holafly.

“Staying connected and accessing information is essential for enjoying a stress-free holiday. With an eSIM, you can google the necessary information right away, use maps, book a restaurant or taxi, and translate. You won't have to worry about language barriers!”-says Agata Karaśkiewicz from GAMIVO, the company that has recently launched eSIMs into their offer.

Digital nomads will love them

Some people love combining work with holidays. If you are a digital nomad, an eSIM will guarantee connectivity and productivity from anywhere in the world. That means no more searching for local SIM cards, dealing with roaming charges, or using hotel wi-fi that is not 100% reliable.

eSIMs are convenient

There's no need to remove a physical SIM; this technology allows users to have dual cards and assign specific functionalities or apps to each card. Moreover, you can also set up a hotspot and share your data with others.

You can save money

People who have been convinced by this solution emphasize that eSIM is a cheaper alternative“Use the saved money on souvenirs, food, or experiences instead of expensive roaming fees” highlights Agata Karaśkiewicz, New Business Development Manager of GAMIVO.

eSIMs are eco-friendly

Another argument is that using eSIMs is an environmentally friendly way to access the Internet since there's no need to purchase any plastic cards or starter packs: the entire process is 100% digital.

They are easy to install and use

Installing an eSIM may seem daunting at first, as with any new technology, but providers have made the process simple and user-friendly. Even those who aren't tech-savvy will find it easy to set up and use.

“Although the activation process is straightforward, our team of specialists at Holafly will assist you anytime you have an issue or questions regarding the service. With this support, you can fully enjoy your trip,” ensures Ricardo Rodríguez, Head of Sales B2B & Partnerships Holafly.

How does it work?

Getting an eSIM and activating it on your phone is an easy process.



First, check if your phone is eSIM compatible,

Visit the provider's website or download the app,

Pick your travel destination and preferred plan, and choose how many eSIMS you want to receive, Although specifics may vary between providers, once the purchase is made, you'll receive a step-by-step guide and your device will guide you through the process.

Once activated, your device will be connected to the carrier's network and you'll have access to data.

Using eSIMs for the first time?

While providers guarantee this solution is reliable and user-friendly, it's always best to try it yourself. The best way to get started is by finding a deal that fits one's needs and testing an eSIM through a special promotion. It's a cost-effective way to experience the convenience and flexibility of eSIMs.

“Holafly and GAMIVO have joined forces to bring you a unique offer at a very attractive price designed to make your next trips stress-free. Right now customers can access eSims to 20 top travel destinations, and with more countries being added soon, the possibilities are only growing. Our current promotional event is a perfect occasion to try eSIMs and see whether they'll work for you” says Agata Karaśkiewicz.

How to choose an eSIM

When purchasing your eSIM, you will have to consider a few options. First of all, check whether the provider has your travel destination available. You'll also have to pick a plan that suits your needs and budget. Some providers offer limited data plans, so be careful!

“Enjoy a hassle-free experience at an unbeatable price with GAMIVO's special eSIM offer. With unlimited data, you can avoid unexpected charges and stay fully focused on what matters, whether it's exploring new sights or catching up on work, without the need to hunt for internet access” - adds Ricardo Rodríguez, Head of Sales B2B & Partnerships Holafly.