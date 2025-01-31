(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Givzey Achieves Major Milestone with $300M+ in Gift Agreements Under Management

Givzey sees rapid adoption demonstrates increasing demand for intelligent gift documentation management in nonprofit sector

- Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Givzey , the pioneer in intelligent gift documentation management technology for the nonprofit sector, announced today that it has crossed a significant threshold of $300 Million in gift agreements under management, with $308,168,000. This milestone marks unprecedented growth for fundraising's first comprehensive Gift Documentation Management Platform, reflecting the accelerating digital transformation in nonprofit fundraising operations.This achievement comes as nonprofit organizations increasingly embrace sophisticated multi-year giving strategies to strengthen donor relationships and build sustainable funding pipelines. The platform's rapid growth underscores the sector's growing recognition that modern gift documentation management is essential for scaling fundraising operations and enhancing donor engagement."Reaching $300 Million in gift agreements under management represents more than just a number – it demonstrates how nonprofits are fundamentally transforming their approach to donor relationships and gift management," said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey. "Our platform's accelerated adoption rate reflects a sector-wide shift toward more strategic, donor-centric fundraising practices that drive long-term sustainability and growth.""We are thrilled to modernize our pledge management process with Givzey. The ability to quickly book pledges has been a game-changer, allowing us to focus more on building lasting donor relationships rather than chasing paperwork. Our entire team is excited about the impact this will have on our fundraising efforts,” said Jose Carnero, Director of Advancement Services, Fayetteville State University."Givzey is very helpful in assisting me with seeing new pledges as they come in and anticipating new/renewing memberships," said Brianna Maltese, Associate Director of the Spire Society, St. John Fisher University. "It has streamlined the process of tracking lapsed memberships and late payments, allowing me to focus more on meaningful stewardship. The platform makes it easy to stay organized and proactive, which has been a game-changer for our giving society."“Givzey has helped to organize our process and also offered a really great, consistent donor experience that allows them to feel valued and informed in ways that have really excited our entire team,” explained Daniel Vacanti, Director, Donor Success and Campaign Strategy, University of MemphisThe platform's expanding footprint comes as advancement professionals seek comprehensive solutions that can scale their operations while maintaining personalized donor experiences. Givzey's suite of tools, including Smart Gift Agreements, Dynamic Workflows, Automated Pledge Reminders, and Intelligent Invoicing, enables organizations to streamline their gift documentation processes while strengthening donor relationships."Integrating with Givzey was refreshingly simple compared to the complex, time-consuming processes we're used to," explained Ryan Artis, Scholarship & Donor Relations Coordinator, California State University, Sacramento. "Their team's fundraising expertise meant they understood exactly what we needed and guided us every step of the way. It's rare to work with an organization that makes integration this seamless while also understanding the challenges of fundraising."Givzey makes gift documentation easy so you can scale fundraising. Click here to schedule a demo.About GivzeyGivzey is a rapidly-growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising's first end-to-end gift documentation management platform, customers use Givzey to create efficiencies for fundraising staff, greatly elevate the donor experience and improve retention, ensure positive, successful, and organized financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15x.

