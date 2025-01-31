Intoxalock Announces Exclusive Partnership With Installernet Expanding Industry Leadership And Enhancing Ignition Interlock Installation Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this week's KnowledgeFest, Intoxalock, the most installed and highest-rated ignition interlock device in the U.S., announces an exclusive partnership with InstallerNet. This collaboration builds on Intoxalock's success and industry leadership, expanding its national service center network and elevating the Ignition Interlock Installation experience for both its service center partners and customers.

As the market leader, Intoxalock continues to drive innovation and value, setting new standards of quality for customers and partners. The InstallerNet partnership reinforces Intoxalock's commitment to customer satisfaction, service and support. It will further streamline the installation process and enable greater efficiency and transparency that will ultimately drive business and benefit everyone.

"We invest in our service center partners because we believe their success drives our customer's success," said Jeff Peck, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Intoxalock. "I'm proud to share that over the last 18 months nearly 100% of the service centers in our network have chosen to remain in our network. We're not just the best in the IID business; we're the best partner too."

With more than 5,500 service centers-twice as many as any competitor -- Intoxalock has built the most trusted and accessible network in the industry. In addition, Intoxalock is the only IID provider that offers service center partners dedicated tech support.

"We're excited to partner with Intoxalock, a company that truly puts service centers first. This collaboration enhances the installation experience for both customers and providers, ensuring fair pricing, increased business opportunities, and seamless scheduling. We look forward to growing together and delivering even greater value to the industry." said Tony Frangiosa, InstallerNet's CEO.

As part of the partnership, Intoxalock will Introduce the "Easy IID Program." The program leverages InstallerNet's AI-driven platform technology to simplify pricing and scheduling, and provide customers with pricing based on vehicle type, market conditions, and state requirements.

Customers will also have the option to prepay for installation appointments, reducing costly no-shows and ensuring service centers receive guaranteed compensation. With Intoxalock, service center partners retain calibration revenue, creating a reliable and ongoing revenue stream that continues beyond the initial installation.

Existing Intoxalock Service Centers can apply to join the Easy IID Program by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" InstallerNe and selecting "Apply Now". Current InstallerNet members can add Intoxalock by selecting "Additional Program Applications" after logging in. If they prefer, service centers can opt out of calibrations, to focus exclusively on installation and de-installation work.

Stop by booth at #318 January 31–February 2 at the Paris Hotel & Casino convention center. Service centers can sign up for the program, meet with our team, and receive training on maximizing revenue and efficiency.

For more information about the Easy IID Program, visit EasyIID .

Intoxalock is the leading ignition interlock brand in the U.S. and a trusted partner to individuals, affiliates, and the state monitoring authorities. Intoxalock has 5,500+ service centers across the country and locations within 10 miles of 95% of its customers. With more than 35 years of experience, Intoxalock's knowledgeable experts help customers get back on the road safely and quickly. To learn more about Intoxalock visit .

InstallerNet Inc. is a leading technology and services company that provides fully managed installation ecosystem solutions serving the Automotive, Residential and Business verticals for over fifteen years through its proprietary WorkWize Platform and proven industry leaders. Our vertically integrated approach allows us to extend beyond the core installation services and offer market analysis, field and lab testing, product logistics and API integration enabling our clients to effectively deploy their products and services nationwide. Through our consultative approach with our clients, we bring excellent installation services by utilizing our nationwide network of expertly trained and certified professionals to the end-user customers. Our robust automotive technology solutions support both DIY and DIFM consumers through our Fit Guides, Tech Guides and OBD Locators. We partner with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to some of the most innovative startups as well as leading Retailers, Manufacturers, Cellular Carriers, Distributors and Insurance Companies to drive their go-to-market strategy of consumer electronics, telematics, and IoT devices.

