USHBC Supports Confirmation Of Doug Burgum For Interior Secretary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) celebrates the confirmation of former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as United States Secretary of the Interior. A proven business leader and two-term governor of a leading-energy producing state, Secretary Burgum will lead with a pragmatic and forward-thinking approach that benefits American small businesses and families nationwide.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“Governor Burgum is a proven leader with a deep understanding of business, economic development, and energy policy. His experience as an entrepreneur and governor of one of America's top energy-producing states, along with his strong ties to rural America through family farm partnerships and his board membership for his family's longstanding agribusibesss-Arthur Companies-make him uniquely qualified to balance responsible energy production with conservation efforts. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring America's energy security and maintaining environmental stewardship, all while we remain a net exporter of energy.”Javier continued by saying:“Governor Burgum has long been a champion of traditional energy production, recognizing its role in powering our economy and supporting small businesses, with a keen understanding of our country's need to remain energy independent. At the same time, he has led efforts to decarbonize fossil fuels, demonstrating that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand. His endorsement of an all-of-the-above energy strategy ensures that America remains a leader in oil, gas, and renewable energy-a balanced approach that fosters economic growth and energy independence.”The USHBC stands ready to work with Secretary Burgum to expand responsible energy production, protecting America's vital natural resources, and ensuring that renewable energy projects-such as hydrogen, wind, and solar-can develop unhindered, fostering a truly competitive and diverse energy future.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine O'Hara

The O'Hara Project

+18178745644 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.